Intel Core i7-3770K Review: A Small Step Up For Ivy Bridge

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

The same phenomenon plagues the Phenom II and FX in World of Warcraft. Only now, the FX manages to deliver marginally-better numbers.

Meanwhile, Core i7-3960X and -3770K trade blows at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, the former dominating with anti-aliasing turned off as the latter claims a small victory under higher graphics loads.

Once we hit 2560x1600, Intel’s Ivy Bridge-based part snags first place in both situations, though the discrepancy in average frame rate between the -3770K and -2550K is nearly negligible with anti-aliasing enabled (and plenty playable at 80+ FPS).