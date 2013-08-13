Intel's 12-Core Xeon With 30 MB Of L3: The New Mac Pro's CPU?

Results: Productivity

Fully-threaded optical character recognition software FineReader fully utilizes the Xeon E5-2697 V2, finishing our benchmark workload in close to half the time of a Core i7-4770K. It’s even able to shave off 20% of the time from Intel’s 150 W eight-core Xeon E5-2687W. Impressive, indeed.

The decisive victories come to a screeching halt once we fire up PowerPoint and print a document to PDF. This single-threaded test only runs at 3.5 GHz on one Ivy Bridge-EP core. Even last generation’s Core i7-3770K can run this workload at 3.9 GHz.

If you’re in the market for a 12-core processor, there’s a good chance you already know whether your workloads benefit from multiple cores, though. In a compile job like Google’s Chrome Web browser (in Visual Studio), the Xeon E5-2697 V2 cuts big chunks out of the time you spend waiting for this task to finish.

Ivy Bridge-EP sits at the top of our Fritz benchmark, though it’s worth noting that only 16 of the E5-2697 V2’s 24 threads are active. As such, the new Xeon is 66% utilized.