Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

The Sensor, Switches, And The Scroll Wheel

The Level 10 M uses a laser sensor with up to 8200 DPI. The defaults are set at 800, 1600, 3200, and 5000 DPI, which make more sense. We didn’t have any problems with liftoff, and the mouse works well on a wide variety of surfaces. In fact, we couldn't find any modern pad on which the mouse wouldn’t work.

Tt eSports does implement angle snapping, or prediction, in this mouse, which should be an asset to most folks (though we know others consider it a liability). It's moderate, but still noticeable.

The bottom of the Level 10 M is dominated by large Teflon feet. The mouse glides fairly easily, but its 185-gram weight still needs to be accelerated and then decelerated. Strong hands and triceps come in handy here.

When it comes to pressure, switch activation, and feedback, the side buttons are just as nice as the two up top. Their surface provides good grip, making them hard to miss.

The Z button is a true four-way switch. It defaults to the four sensitivity settings, but can be configured via the mouse’s software. Unfortunately, the Z button isn't ideal for lefties. One of our reviewers managed to operate it with a pinky finger, but it takes a lot of practice to get proficient.

Using Thermaltake's included utility, the side buttons can be turned off, too.

The display for the current sensitivity setting is integrated into the right mouse button.

As we've mentioned, Thermaltake does a good job with its buttons, and there should be enough of them for most normal usage scenarios.

The mouse wheel rotates smoothy, while providing good movement feedback. The horseshoe-shaped knobs lining the wheel facilitate confident grip, making it easy to forget about more standard mouse wheels. We do wonder how they'll be to clean out several months down the road, though, compared to wheels with more shallow detail that are less likely to collect debris.

Thermaltake doesn't include any kind of two-axis functionality, which we see as a strength. Such designs can be problematic without adding much useful functionality.