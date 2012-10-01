Trending

Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

By

Take a piece of metal, a few creative ideas about peripherals, and high-end technology. Combine them all with a great design and you get the Tt eSports Level 10 M mouse. Read on to see if this recipe worked out the way that Thermaltake envisioned.

Mechanical Adjustments

Regardless of how you feel about the design of this mouse, its individual adjustment options are a definite high point. Although it doesn't have the Razer Ouroboros’ length adjustment, the Level 10 M can be adjusted 5 mm in height. The top can also be tilted five degrees to either side. This lets the mouse rest more naturally in different hand sizes, and it gives righties and lefties a more customized fit. It’s only too bad that you're stuck with a one-size-fits-all length.

Anyone with large hands or long fingers is bound to have problems manipulating the four-way button that switches between DPI settings without some practice. The other side buttons are better-positioned.

Thermaltake includes a small six-point screwdriver for making adjustments.

Adjusting Thermaltake's Tt eSports Level 10 M takes some force, but the custom settings remain stable over time. They don't wriggle loose or slowly revert to default (Ed.: I can't even say that for my Herman Miller Aeron chair!). The mechanism used is both effective and dependable.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lahawzel 01 October 2012 11:26
    "The Tt eSports Level 10 M feels cooler to the touch than a well-known competitor's flagship".

    Dangit, which mouse is this? The picture shows too little of it for me to tell!
    Reply
  • amuffin 01 October 2012 11:27
    At about $100
    Thanks, but it's kinda expensive...
    Reply
  • ricardok 01 October 2012 11:45
    lahawzel"The picture shows too little of it for me to tell!Razer??
    Reply
  • olaf 01 October 2012 11:53
    i guess someoen got a good deal on his new BMW after this article....
    Reply
  • FormatC 01 October 2012 11:59
    9537765 said:
    i guess someoen got a good deal on his new BMW after this article....
    Wrong, I'm an Audi-Driver :D
    Reply
  • olaf 01 October 2012 12:32
    9537766 said:
    Wrong, I'm an Audi-Driver :D

    Hah there may be hope for you yet :)
    Reply
  • FormatC 01 October 2012 12:47
    No chance. I had 2 BMWs, never again ;)
    Reply
  • designasaurus 01 October 2012 12:53
    For the hand-temperature test, was the competitor's mouse also used with fingertip/claw grip?

    I ask because I use fingertip grip myself, and I am inclined to think that simply keeping the bulk of your hand off the mouse does a lot to reduce sweating. In fact, the only places that get sweaty are where the fingertips go, just like in the picture of the Level 10 M!
    Reply
  • FormatC 01 October 2012 13:05
    it’s designed to be used with a combination of a claw and a fingertip grip.
    It was measured the same place (on both mices) where the palm rested really. Take a look at the first and second photo (sweat traces). The second mouse was touched in the same way (I hate the complete palm-grip) :)
    Reply
  • boletus 01 October 2012 13:29
    Way too many gizmos for me; how do you hold onto it without pressing a button? Does anyone make an ergonomic, durable mouse with adjustable DPI and less than 6 buttons? I have a Logitech G500 with a primary button that wore out after one year, and I had to disable the thumb buttons because they just get in the way. Spent $60, and feel like a fool, since the cheapo OEM Logitech mice last longer. But I need high DPI for my wrist.
    Reply