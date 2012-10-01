Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

Mechanical Adjustments
Regardless of how you feel about the design of this mouse, its individual adjustment options are a definite high point. Although it doesn't have the Razer Ouroboros’ length adjustment, the Level 10 M can be adjusted 5 mm in height. The top can also be tilted five degrees to either side. This lets the mouse rest more naturally in different hand sizes, and it gives righties and lefties a more customized fit. It’s only too bad that you're stuck with a one-size-fits-all length.
Anyone with large hands or long fingers is bound to have problems manipulating the four-way button that switches between DPI settings without some practice. The other side buttons are better-positioned.
Thermaltake includes a small six-point screwdriver for making adjustments.
Adjusting Thermaltake's Tt eSports Level 10 M takes some force, but the custom settings remain stable over time. They don't wriggle loose or slowly revert to default (Ed.: I can't even say that for my Herman Miller Aeron chair!). The mechanism used is both effective and dependable.
