Tt eSports Level 10 M Mouse Review: A BMW For Your Hands

Installation, Driver, And Software

Bundled software is used to configure as many as five profiles for the Level 10 M. It looks a little cluttered, but it's easy enough to navigate. Thermaltake's utility employs bitmap graphics for most of its text, which means that choosing a different language only changes the tool tips, not the titles of the buttons or other text elements. This probably won't be a problem for our U.S. audience, but it's still good to know if you prefer a different language.

An on-screen display (OSD) can be activated to show options visually, but we ended up turning it off. The large display took up too much space, which only served to annoy us.

The software includes something called battle mode, which ties LED lighting to your clicking activity. The faster you click (presumably during the heat of a firefight), the more active the lights become. We decided to be adventurous and activate it.

Lighting under the left mouse button, the mouse wheel, and the Thermaltake logo can be configured individually by choosing from several pre-set color options.

There are two advertising videos that launch when you click on these two buttons. We're not sure of their point; if you installed the software, there's a good chance you already bought the mouse.

We now know why the mouse software takes 45 MB of drive space. The two ad videos account for 38 MB. Leaving them out could have made the software package a much more streamlined 7 MB. Even still, we recommend downloading the latest version because some functions can't be used without it.

The macro recorder works without a hitch, and being able to edit delays comes in particularly handy. Assigning macros to mouse buttons couldn’t be any easier.

Configuring the sensor's resolution is easy, and all of the features we'd expect to see from an enthusiast-class mouse are available. The X- and Y-axis sensitivity can even be configured independently.

If you'd like to change the default DPI settings, Thermaltake makes that possible as well. Folks who prefer lower sensitivity than the stock minimum of 800 DPI will find this particularly useful.

All profiles can be saved and loaded. This way, any settings that aren’t needed can be saved for later.