LG 34UC98 34-inch Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

Color accuracy continues to impress in the gamut and luminance tests. We're looking at professional-grade performance here. In fact, the only flaw is a slight over-saturation in the top two red targets. It appears that luminance levels have been lowered to compensate. We fixed a slight hue error in magenta using the CMS but even without adjustment, the 34UC98's color looks just as it should if your target is sRGB/Rec.709.

Gaming modes often skew color in odd directions but LG has taken a conservative approach in the FPS Game 1 mode. The only real change from custom is greater blue luminance. There are also hue errors in cyan and magenta that are caused by the shifted white point. DeltaE values are still at or below the threshold of visibility.

Now we return to the comparison group.

You'd think we were comparing professional displays in this chart but all are gaming monitors except the Dell. There are no color errors worthy of concern on any of these fine monitors.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

LG claims 99-percent sRGB coverage but our sample over-achieved a little in red to push the gamut volume past 100. This isn't a big deal and if one were to use the 34UC98 in a proofing system, a monitor profile generated by any number of software packages will help take advantage of this bonus color.