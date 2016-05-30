LG 34UC98 34-inch Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
Color accuracy continues to impress in the gamut and luminance tests. We're looking at professional-grade performance here. In fact, the only flaw is a slight over-saturation in the top two red targets. It appears that luminance levels have been lowered to compensate. We fixed a slight hue error in magenta using the CMS but even without adjustment, the 34UC98's color looks just as it should if your target is sRGB/Rec.709.
Gaming modes often skew color in odd directions but LG has taken a conservative approach in the FPS Game 1 mode. The only real change from custom is greater blue luminance. There are also hue errors in cyan and magenta that are caused by the shifted white point. DeltaE values are still at or below the threshold of visibility.
Now we return to the comparison group.
You'd think we were comparing professional displays in this chart but all are gaming monitors except the Dell. There are no color errors worthy of concern on any of these fine monitors.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
LG claims 99-percent sRGB coverage but our sample over-achieved a little in red to push the gamut volume past 100. This isn't a big deal and if one were to use the 34UC98 in a proofing system, a monitor profile generated by any number of software packages will help take advantage of this bonus color.
Given how the screen looks like, I'm sure they keep promoting this "borderless" bullshit. Next time you review LG monitors, PLEASE take pictures of the screen turned on.
They literally mentioned their bezels were 1.2mm thick. Guess what, they are actually...wait for it... about 950% bigger - 11mm wide in reality.
Have a look for yourself at the results
What happens if you exceed 75 fps (i.e. you have a high-end video card, or you're playing a graphically less demanding game)? Can't screen tearing also occur when your fps exceed the monitor's refresh rate?
I've had my gaming PC hooked up to an HDTV for the past several years, considering going back to an actual monitor.
Currently, I use a program called DXtory to limit my fps to 60, I've found that to be superior to v-sync, AMD's FRTC, and/or just letting the framerate run wild. I wonder if that would also work with a FreeSync monitor.
Anyway, great review!
I subscribe.
I happen to be the owner of a Dell UltraSharp U2515H and the image quality is exquisite. It's 1440p too, although only 25". My next monitors will definitely be Dell.
WTF?
So you get the smooth game advantage ONLY if your frame rate is between 55FPS and 75FPS.
That SUCKS.
It means when you go above or below this value you either have VSYNC ON or VSYNC OFF. So you might get screen tearing every type you drop below 55FPS, but hitting 75FPS might force VSYNC ON so suddenly you have some added lag (a bit more sluggish).
*Far better to just NOT have the feature likely.
If they'd done 30Hz to 75Hz Freesync range then the low-end would have at least been fine as you'd be in asynchronous mode any time you are below 75FPS. In fact, you could just set a CAP near 70FPS and stay in asynchronous mode all the time, but nooooo.
Basically they must have SAVED A BIT OF MONEY by not supporting the ideal 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous range (75/30) so they could put the FREESYNC stamp on the monitor.
GSYNC might be more expensive but NONE of their monitors have this problem at least.
Setting a cap of 60FPS would mean the GPU outputs a max of 60FPS and that is VSYNC OFF so you will get screen tearing though it may not be obvious for some games (it varies).
If it is a Freesync monitor and 60FPS is within the asynchronous range then the game should be smooth because the GPU dictates when the monitor updates so you don't get screen tear or added latency.
If it is a Freesync monitor and the range is less than 2.5X (75/30) you have VSYNC ON or VSYNC OFF (but not Freesync) if you drop below the minimum. If the range was 40Hz to 75Hz then any time you are below 40FPS you might get screen tear (or stutter if VSYNC is forced back ON).
If it's a normal 60Hz monitor then you simply limit the frame rate to one that matches the monitor. Since VSYNC is OFF you don't get the added latency of buffering to synchronize with the next refresh cycle (every 1/60th second), however you also aren't synchronizing when the frame updates either so you will get screen tearing.
If you have the latest AMD drivers, just turn the Auto Scaling on.
This will fix those black bars that you see thanks to your ignorance.
I'll never go back to 16:9 aspect ratios :)