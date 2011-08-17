Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Overclocking MSI's A75MA-G55

The A75MA-G55’s overclocking menu is fairly elaborate, especially given the APU's currently-modest capabilities. Several submenus provide additional controls and information. Fortunately, the settings themselves are fairly straightforward.

In addition to the expected CPU voltage and frequency controls, MSI provides the chipset and GPU settings needed to overclock an entire platform.

The one submenu that also controls performance is dedicated to memory timings. Users can adjust the settings they’re comfortable with while leaving the others in automatic mode.