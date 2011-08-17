Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Prior to Metro 2033, Crysis was the game-based stress test for graphics hardware. Since many discrete graphics cards are unable to play the newer title, Crysis once again takes center stage.

Our target 1280x720 is easy for the integrated GPU at low overall details, and even 1600x900 is probably playable. Asus stays ahead once more.

The integrated GPU reaches its limit with 4x AA. We’d probably opt to disable AA entirely and use higher detail settings if we wanted to play this title using an APU.