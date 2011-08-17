Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes does its job faster than Lame when encoding our soundtrack. System frequencies are similar enough that no difference is seen between the motherboard models we're testing. Identical results are arranged alphabetically.

Numerous performance differences can affect MediaEspresso transcoding times, leading to non-identical results. Hardware acceleration has significant benefits in MediaEspresso encoding time, though we've explored a few quality concerns in the past.

ArcSoft doesn't offer separate encode and decode controls for AMD’s APP acceleration, so it was only tested with both features turned on or off simultaneously. Asus leads, though the difference between models remains small.

Asus keeps its lead through our HandBrake and MainConcept workloads.