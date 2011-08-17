Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Gigabyte A75M-UD2H

The GA-A75M-UD2H shoots for overkill on rear-panel connections, adding DisplayPort, eSATA, and FireWire when we compare it to Asus' model. On the other hand, it sacrifices two of the four USB 3.0 ports that Asus gives you, along with reducing internal SATA connectivity from six ports to five.

Front-panel USB 3.0 is still available, along with front-panel FireWire. That combination could make the A75M-UD2H attractive for both old and new home theater-style cases.

Gigabyte also adds full-sized serial and parallel port headers. Four DIMM slots provide builders with the best options for achieving maximum memory capacity. A four-lane PCIe x16 slot at the bottom of the board completes Gigabyte’s attempt to provide the most flexible and complete design possible, though again you'll have to be careful with the card you drop into it.

One more place Gigabyte exceeds is in its provision of four SATA cables. Though we only consider this number adequate, it’s still two times higher than most competitors.