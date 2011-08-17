Six A75-Based Motherboards For AMD’s A8 And A6 APUs

Jetway TA75MG
Jetway targets the low-cost PC market by producing its TA75MG with the fewest I/O connectors in today’s roundup. Yet, all of the key features are still there. For example, the three most popular video standards (VGA, DVI, and HDMI) are retained. The only one you don't get is DisplayPort.
In fact, the DVI connector separates the TA75MG from low-cost competitors ASRock and ECS, making the TA75MG a more obvious choice for office duty. Unfortunately, the scarcity of I/O panel-based USB 2.0 ports could make that choice difficult.
Notice that we didn’t mention a scarcity of USB 3.0 ports. The A75 FCH only has four available, and two of them are found on Jetway’s front-panel internal header. This again puts Jetway ahead of its chief competitor ASRock, though ECS also has the internal interface in its favor.
Two internal USB 2.0 headers bring the port count up to six using a chipset that supports 10. Two SATA ports are also missing, for a total of four internal 6 Gb/s connectors. While both of these interfaces are represented well enough to satisfy the TA75MG’s target market, we’re a little disheartened to see so many already-integrated features neglected for the cost of a few physical connectors and motherboard traces. On the other hand, we can't deny that this board delivers a clean layout.
Jetway’s installation kit is a bit disappointing, like so many other boards in this round-up. Two SATA cables support a single hard drive and a single optical drive. Anyone who needs another drive has to buy cables separately, hurting the overall value of a value-oriented product.
The TA75MG does not support overclocking, unless your memory can be set to a higher data rate without increasing voltage or timings.
