Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

AXP-200R Installation
Thermalright adds a support ring around the socket, and uses yet another bracket to push its cooler base towards the CPU. Divots on the edge of the ring align to AMD’s bracket hole spacing, and slots in the ring’s corners fit Intel’s LGA interfaces.
Shown on the previous page, carriage-style bolts attached to a socket support plate slide through motherboard holes to be topped with threaded spacers. Insulating washers prevent motherboard damage, and the assembly is topped with the ring-shaped cooler bracket and screws.
LGA 2011 installations instead use a set of supplied standoffs to attach the ring bracket over and around the socket.
Thermalrights AXP-200R does not support under-sink fan installation, but does clear DIMMs and motherboard components up to 1.4” tall. Missing fins at one end of the sink provide screwdriver access to install the final hold-down bracket.
Though its color scheme is ROG-specific, the AXP-200R’s red and black fan looks great with the red memory and black PCB of this non-ROG platform.
