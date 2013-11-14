Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Gamer Storm Gabriel

Best of luck getting your hands on the latest heat sinks from DeepCool Industries. Most of the company's products are re-branded as Logisys by online vendors sourcing them from that importer. The sub-brand Gamer Storm is rarely used in price engines. And sometimes even the product name doesn’t appear. For a while, the firm’s older Gamer Storm Assassin was simply branded as Logisys MC8000 in the U.S.

To compound our issues finding this piece of hardware online, our Gabriel sample doesn’t even have a part number. Presumably, that'll get assigned to the retail packaging, which isn't finished yet.

Apart from issues with availability and naming, DeepCool presents a fairly thoughtful and well-executed design in its Gamer Storm Gabriel. We find a copper base with four heat pipes connecting aluminum fins, all protected under a nickel-plated finish.

Our sample came with LGA 115x (1150, 1155, 1156) brackets for Intel’s three most recent generations of mainstream processors, and AMD brackets that fit all four-hole rectangular mounting patterns. We wouldn’t expect a cooler this small to be marketed towards giant LGA 2011 processors, so we’re not disappointed.