Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Gabriel Installation
The Gamer Storm Gabriel by DeepCool (and likely to be imported by Logisys) doesn’t weigh much, so it doesn’t need much contact pressure. Rather than add a socket support plate, the firm simply attaches this cooler using screws and insulating washers. These protrude through the back of the motherboard to connect standoffs and mounting brackets seen on the previous page.
With 1.1” of clearance for voltage regulators and memory, and around half an inch of offset in two directions, the Gabriel CPU cooler can be rotated to fit most motherboards. Buyers should still measure their boards to assuage any fitment concerns, though.
A low-profile fan clips on to finish the installation, bringing total mounting height to a mere 2.4”. This one would have definitely fit into our ASRock M8 build, though its clips wouldn’t have supported our thicker fan upgrade.
Since the Gabriel is offset in two directions, it shouldn’t be too difficult for most users to find a mounting orientation that supports a second pair of tall DIMMs. If that’s not an option, we’d suggest low-profile memory.
