Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Big Shuriken 2 Revision B Installation

Scythe’s socket support plate has holes in every direction to fit around the mounting screws of Intel’s integrated solution. Tabs on two sides of the bracket also support AMD installations.

In spite of its low 2.3” mounting height, the Big Shuriken 2 Rev. B offers 1.6” of clearance for DIMMs and motherboard components. It gets that space through the combination of a thin radiator and slim fan.

The Big Shuriken 2 Rev. B has a snug profile, but still clears the medium-height heat spreaders of our memory modules.