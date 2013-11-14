Eight Low-Profile CPU Coolers For Your Compact PC, Reviewed

Big Shuriken 2 Revision B Installation
Scythe’s socket support plate has holes in every direction to fit around the mounting screws of Intel’s integrated solution. Tabs on two sides of the bracket also support AMD installations.
In spite of its low 2.3” mounting height, the Big Shuriken 2 Rev. B offers 1.6” of clearance for DIMMs and motherboard components. It gets that space through the combination of a thin radiator and slim fan.
The Big Shuriken 2 Rev. B has a snug profile, but still clears the medium-height heat spreaders of our memory modules.
Also, every mini-ITX motherboard is a little different. It would take some work, but it would be nice to see coolers cross referenced with different motherboards for compatibility. Just reading reviews it is pretty common to find one or two "Didn't fit my board" comments while other reviewers found the coolers to fit perfectly.
I'm using one from Titan that is really small: 107x70x12.5mm (official dimensions are incorrect) for the skived copper heatsink and can use 60mm or 70mm fans...i'm using a Titan fan that is 70x70x10.
I have one for my A8 8350 (100W) and it does a wonderful job inside a TT SD200.
And this is the CM cooler we're talking about: CM GeminII M4
