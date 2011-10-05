Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Busting The Remaining Barriers
What do you call half of the legendary DDR3-2200 quad-channel 16 GB kit that G.Skill sent for our motherboard testing? G.Skill calls it F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD, with two 4 GB modules making up our desired 8 GB configuration.
We chose these modules specifically to overcome any and all overclocking limitations, even though we know that performance gains over low-cost DDR3-1600 are minimal.
At $110, there’s absolutely no doubt that Seasonic’s SS-85HT is a value-oriented or even a low-cost part. And yet, it’s still capable of cranking out 80 A across two 12 V rails. We saw the feedback on $2000 System Builder Marathon configuration, where some folks suggested that this unit might have been the cause of its poor overclocking, and one of the reasons we kept it here was to put those rumors to rest. The only two things that cheapen this part are its lack of removable cables and its unpainted steel shell (though we could have spent nearly twice as much to get a full-featured part with the added benefit of 3% greater efficiency).
One such full-featured part would have been Seasonic’s own X850. We didn’t have one, but we did have our trusty X760 handy, and decided to use it for further evaluation.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.