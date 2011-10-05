Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Overclocking
The Asus Maximus IV Gene-Z defaults our CPU to approximately 3813 MHz, regardless of the number of active cores. But it then idles down to 1606 MHz. Enabling XMP Profile 1 prevents Intel's SpeedStep technology from spinning the processor down when it's idle. That's good news for performance fanatics, and bad news for anyone who cares about their power bill.
A core voltage of only 1.38 V provides the extra stability needed to push the CPU multiplier to 47x and the CPU base clock to 101.1 MHz.
The motherboard’s 1.375 V setting pushes our CPU to 1.38 V with ± 4 mV of fluctuation.
As with most Asus motherboards, “Load-Line Calibration” reduces voltage “droop” under full load. The Maximus IV Gene-Z takes this feature a little further by adding several steps, with its “75%” setting appropriate for our CPU voltage and clock frequency.
A stable 4.75 GHz frequency is the result.
The Maximus IV Gene-Z responds to the altered base clock by changing from 9-11-9-28 to 10-10-10-30 timings. G.Skills DDR3-2200 remains stable, even though 10 is less than 11.
Liquid cooling allows our GeForce GTX 580s to reach an incredible 950 MHz frequency, even under “combined load” testing with the CPU and one of the two graphics cards on the same radiator.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.