MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201 Gaming Laptop Review

Synthetic And Productivity Benchmarks

Today we're comparing the MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201 to three previously reviewed Pascal-equipped systems: the Asus G752VS OC Edition, the Gigabyte P37X v6, and the MSI GP62MVR Leopard Pro-218.



The Asus G752VS features an Intel Core i7-6820HK, 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, a 256GB SSD, and 7200 RPM 1TB HDD. The P37X v6 is equipped with a Core i7-6700HQ, 16GB of DDR4-1600 memory, a GTX 1070, 512GB SSD, and a 7200 RPM 1TB HDD. Finally, the Leopard Pro-218 features a Core i7-6700HQ, 16GB of 2133 MT/s memory, a GTX 1060, and a 7200 RPM 1TB HDD.

3DMark

Futuremark's 3DMark software offers several, easy-to-use metrics which approximate a system's prowess. We use the Fire Strike test, which renders a detailed synthetic gaming benchmark at 1080p. For 1440p performance we use Fire Strike Extreme and Time Spy. The MSI GT73VR Titan Pro-201 breezes through the GPU-heavy 3DMark tests with ease, handily beating the GTX 1070 and 1060 competition.

Cinebench R15

Cinebench measures CPU rendering power as well as GPU performance with OpenGL.

The Titan Pro and G752VS OC Edition both have i7-6820HK CPUs, so their single and multiple core CPU rendering tests scores come within single digits of each other. The former has the GTX 1080 GPU, so it outperforms the Asus in the OpenGL Shading tests.



CompuBench

We use CompuBench's Video Composition and Bitcoin Mining tests to determine a system's video processing and integer performance, which are influenced by the system's GPU and CPU. As expected, the Titan Pro had the upper hand against the Asus, the Gigabyte, and the Leopard Pro because of its GTX 1080.

[Editor's note: On Dec. 9 2016 we updated this chart. We previously transcribed a number incorrectly for the Titan Pro, and it has now been corrected. The results and order of finish have not changed.]

Disk Speed

Disk Speed is used to measure a system’s random and sequential read/write speeds. 4KB random transfers are measured in IOPS, while 128KB sequential transfers are measured in MB/s. We run Disk Speed at queue depth of two (QD2) on the system's primary drive, recorded over four minutes of activity. Products based on TLC flash will show realistic, degraded performance.

The MSI Titan Pro is equipped with two 512GB Samsung SM951 SSDs in RAID 0, while the Asus G752VS OC Edition has a 256GB Toshiba THNSN5256GPU7 NVMe SSD. The Gigabyte P37X v6 has a 512GB Samsung SM951 SSD, and finally, the MSI Leopard Pro has a 7200RPM 1TB HGST Travelstar 7K1000 HDD.

It should come as no surprise that the RAID configuration spectacularly outperforms all of the other systems by a wide margin, especially in both random and sequential reads.

PCMark 8

PCMark’s Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office workloads test each laptop’s CPU, GPU, and memory capabilities. Our better-equipped Titan Pro outperforms the G752VS OC Edition very slightly during the Adobe Creative tests, but falls behind by a whisker in Microsoft Office. They both come equipped with i7-6820HK CPUs and the same HDDs, and the differences are within the margin of error. Note that we tested these systems by allowing their respective gaming software to automatically control each system's fan curve

Also, after repeated tests, the Leopard Pro stubbornly outscores all of the higher end systems. We'll revisit the results in the future if anything changes. At this point, we've re-tested and accounted for variables like base and boost clock frequency, vendor drivers, and thermal throttling.