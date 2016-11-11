Asus G752VS OC Edition Gaming Laptop Review

Introduction And Product Tour
Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) product line includes the G752V family, a solidly built laptop model available in a variety of configurations. We covered the G752VT previously, so we’re quite familiar with the user experience it offers. It seems that Asus is sticking with the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy. The company's new G752VS OC Edition appears virtually identical to the older G752VT, but this version boasts more robust specifications, particularly when it comes to Nvidia's Pascal-based GPU.
Specifications
Asus G752VS OC Edition
Exterior
The ROG line is consistent in that its products bear a sleek yet aggressive aesthetic, mostly in shades of black, gray, and red. In fact, the G752VS OC Edition shares the same build as the previously reviewed G752VT, except for the rear exhaust's color. The top hood features a brushed metal finish. In the middle shines an ROG logo and two red stripes, illuminated in Asus' signature ROG red.
The aggressive design persists as you open the lid. For example, the power button is back-lit red when you turn the system on. Asus' keyboard is surrounded by brushed plastic accents, and a border up top has an etched circuit design-like pattern.
Around back, you’ll find the G752VS OC Edition’s hefty vents, which are reminiscent of a supercar’s exhaust. Between the two vents is another light bar.
The hinge allows for approximately 135° of movement, which isn’t much. Furthermore, the speakers located to the sides of the hinge are directly obstructed when the display is fully extended. The speakers sound great, and it’s a shame that they’re typically blocked.
The G752VS OC Edition offers plenty of I/O. Starting from the right side, you’ll find an S/PDIF headphone jack, a microphone input, an analog surround/headphone output, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.0 ports, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and the system’s power input. On the left side is a Kensington lock, two more USB 3.0 ports, the DVD/CD-ROM drive, and an SD card reader.
Interior
Access to the G752VS OC Edition's storage and memory slots requires pulling a rubber tab on the back cover. This tab can be rather difficult to lift without a flat edge to wedge into the gap. Underneath the rubber tab is a single screw holding the cover to the laptop. Removing it reveals slots for the SSD, HDD, and memory, but that's about all you have access to. You can just barely see the G752VS OC Edition's cooling system behind a maroon-tinted window; getting to it requires a more extensive tear-down.
Display
Asus' G752VS OC Edition has a 17.3" FHD IPS display that provides excellent viewing angles. The panel, which runs at 75 Hz, also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Mini-DisplayPort and HDMI outputs let you hook up to external monitors as well.
Input Devices
The ROG laptop features a fairly standard chiclet keyboard with red LED lighting. The keys are evenly spaced out, making for a comfortable (if slightly mushy) typing experience. There are additional macro keys on the top-left of the workspace.
Asus opted for a non-clickable trackpad with separate left and right mouse buttons. This layout seems popular in large gaming laptops. One of its benefits is less susceptibility to dust and debris falling beneath the trackpad. Feedback from the left- and right-click buttons more closely resembles a chiclet key than trackpad button, which is a nice touch.
