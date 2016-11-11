Asus G752VS OC Edition Gaming Laptop Review

Trending

The Asus G752VS OC Edition delivers some of the best performance available on the laptop market. The added processing power from the Intel Core i7-6820HK gives it a slight edge against other GTX 1070 laptops. This comes at a price, however, because other GTX 1070-configured laptops can easily be found for $2,000 or less.

  • Build Quality
  • Performance

  • Price
  • Small SSD

Introduction And Product Tour

Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) product line includes the G752V family, a solidly built laptop model available in a variety of configurations. We covered the G752VT previously, so we’re quite familiar with the user experience it offers. It seems that Asus is sticking with the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy. The company's new G752VS OC Edition appears virtually identical to the older G752VT, but this version boasts more robust specifications, particularly when it comes to Nvidia's Pascal-based GPU.

Specifications

Asus G752VS OC Edition

Exterior

The ROG line is consistent in that its products bear a sleek yet aggressive aesthetic, mostly in shades of black, gray, and red. In fact, the G752VS OC Edition shares the same build as the previously reviewed G752VT, except for the rear exhaust's color. The top hood features a brushed metal finish. In the middle shines an ROG logo and two red stripes, illuminated in Asus' signature ROG red.

The aggressive design persists as you open the lid. For example, the power button is back-lit red when you turn the system on. Asus' keyboard is surrounded by brushed plastic accents, and a border up top has an etched circuit design-like pattern.

Around back, you’ll find the G752VS OC Edition’s hefty vents, which are reminiscent of a supercar’s exhaust. Between the two vents is another light bar.

The hinge allows for approximately 135° of movement, which isn’t much. Furthermore, the speakers located to the sides of the hinge are directly obstructed when the display is fully extended. The speakers sound great, and it’s a shame that they’re typically blocked.

The G752VS OC Edition offers plenty of I/O. Starting from the right side, you’ll find an S/PDIF headphone jack, a microphone input, an analog surround/headphone output, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.0 ports, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and the system’s power input. On the left side is a Kensington lock, two more USB 3.0 ports, the DVD/CD-ROM drive, and an SD card reader.


Interior

Access to the G752VS OC Edition's storage and memory slots requires pulling a rubber tab on the back cover. This tab can be rather difficult to lift without a flat edge to wedge into the gap. Underneath the rubber tab is a single screw holding the cover to the laptop. Removing it reveals slots for the SSD, HDD, and memory, but that's about all you have access to. You can just barely see the G752VS OC Edition's cooling system behind a maroon-tinted window; getting to it requires a more extensive tear-down.

Display

Asus' G752VS OC Edition has a 17.3" FHD IPS display that provides excellent viewing angles. The panel, which runs at 75 Hz, also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Mini-DisplayPort and HDMI outputs let you hook up to external monitors as well.

Input Devices

The ROG laptop features a fairly standard chiclet keyboard with red LED lighting. The keys are evenly spaced out, making for a comfortable (if slightly mushy) typing experience. There are additional macro keys on the top-left of the workspace.

Asus opted for a non-clickable trackpad with separate left and right mouse buttons. This layout seems popular in large gaming laptops. One of its benefits is less susceptibility to dust and debris falling beneath the trackpad. Feedback from the left- and right-click buttons more closely resembles a chiclet key than trackpad button, which is a nice touch.


8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spacebro 11 November 2016 16:53
    This looks like a muscle car. I want to look at one of these in person. I could use my 2016 macbook pro budget on this and have over $1000 left over. The specs on this completely wreck the 2016 macbook pro. I like how gaming laptops are starting to look more streamlined and less juvenile, almost perfect for those looking for a workstation who do not need a quadro.
  • itsmedatguy 11 November 2016 18:39
    Spacebro I'd take a look at Sager/Clevo laptops. I've heard they've got great build quality, and they're a lot cheaper than the competition.
  • CN Shana 12 November 2016 00:22
    These are definitely great laptops, I have last years G752-VT with a 970m, 256gb ssd, and 1tb hd, and i've been one happy customer, still have had windows 10 issues sadly..... but the laptop itself has been a smooth ride.

    I can assure you guys though, it's worth waiting a bit, you can pick up any of these laptops at around 500-800$ less in june/july, because at that point asus is already ceasing some manufacturing of them and is already working on the next batch of laptops for that years fall(2017).

    I paid 2,099$ for mine and in july it was on the website for 1599$ thats a big jump for only about 8 months of waiting.
  • lunyone 13 November 2016 03:11
    I would love to have one of these, but the price is a bit too much for me. If the price was in the $1,600-1,800 price range it would make more sense, but with the build quality (from what I've seen) you are paying for it.
  • jongri 16 November 2016 21:18
    I wouldn't consider buying this notebook. I'd rather wait & pay more for the
    ASUS ROG G? w/ GTX 1080 NOTEBOOK!
  • wifiburger 17 November 2016 17:36
    i'm always amused at these chassis, they look stupid, looking back at an old XPS gaming system that XPS looks like a macbook compared to these current gaming notebooks
  • william_2025 26 November 2016 15:56
    wat bout acoustics
  • SpAwNtoHell 27 December 2016 20:59
    At the moment looks to me as the only gaming laptop with cons that you can live with...
