NEC EA245WMi 24-inch 16:10 IPS Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration

The OSD is loaded with pretty much everything a business user could want including calibration options, power-saving features, uniformity compensation, and power usage info. Touching the Menu button brings up a screen which should be familiar to users of other NEC products.

The first sub-menu deals with everything related to luminance plus six picture modes and options for the front-mounted light and presence sensors. You can set them to adjust brightness according to ambient light, or power down the monitor when the user leaves their desk. There is an Eco mode with two levels that limits brightness to 30% (151cd/m2) or 60% (242cd/m2). Turning it off allows use of the full backlight range which goes up to over 350cd/m2. The only thing missing here is a gamma control.

Next up are positioning controls for the VGA input along with uniformity compensation. That is an on or off affair with no in between settings like the PA-series monitors, which have five levels available. In our tests we noted visible brightness and contrast reductions. Luckily, backlight level is independently adjustable, and there is enough output to compensate for the light loss.

The color menu has seven presets, four of which are adjustable, plus a programmable memory slot that works with SpectraView II. sRGB is pretty close to D65, but all the options have some gamma issues that we’ll show you in our benchmark tests. If you use the software, any gamma, color temp, and output level can be specified. More on that below. L/B stands for low-blue light and that will significantly warm the image to reduce eye fatigue. Its effect is not adjustable.

The next two menus cover all the EA245WMi’s ergonomic options. Hidden here is the Response Improve option (overdrive), which is turned on by default. There is a little ghosting visible in fast moving objects, but the reduction of motion blur is worth this minor artifact. The OSD is available in nine languages and can have a timeout of up to 120 seconds. It is not moveable but it’s always in the lower-right zone of the screen which keeps it away from the important areas of our test patterns.

We have yet to see an NEC monitor that doesn’t include power consumption and carbon footprint information. If you want to track just how much the EA245WMi costs to run, that function is here. Finally, the signal info screen informs you of input resolution, horizontal and vertical refresh rates, and the panel’s serial number.

Calibration

The EA245WMi measures well out of the box in its Standard DV mode with the color temp set to Native. These are the default values. If you want to use the RGB sliders along with a color meter, preset 3 is a good starting point. Our settings below reflect that configuration.

NEC EA245WMi Calibration Settings
DV ModeStandard
Brightness 200cd/m254
Brightness 120cd/m225
Brightness 100cd/m218
Brightness 80cd/m211
Brightness 50cd/m21
Color Temp 3Red 98.4, Green 97.4, Blue 97.4

We think it’s worth the extra money to include SpectraView II in your EA245WMi purchase. It’s still our favorite brand-specific calibration software and can be used by anyone simply by following on-screen instructions. We received a package with the app and an i1 Display Pro along with our press sample. Read on for details of our software calibration experience.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 80-watt Hamster 25 February 2017 14:38
    Thanks for focusing the spotlight on a 16:10 monitor. It's great to see someone other than Dell offer one in this price segment.
    Reply
  • adrianlegg 25 February 2017 17:01
    You could/should compare it to it's direct competitor - Eizo EV2455.
    Same segment, price, thin borders for multimonitor setup etc.
    Reply
  • spoidz 25 February 2017 21:18
    Is the price of the calibration set the same when stand alone? I can always use another nice monitor for working on other PC's. Would this be a cheap way to get the calibration set?

    Or does it only work directly on NEC monitors?
    Reply
  • Nintendork 26 February 2017 07:05
    Low contrast, IPS glow, IPS need to die. VA all the way.
    Reply
  No FreeSync, no buy.
    No FreeSync, no buy.
    Reply
  • lorfa 28 February 2017 23:57
    Looks like the pixel response/input lag graphs didn't make it in, showing up identical to the screen uniformity graphs.
    Reply
  • ceberle 06 March 2017 20:52
    Update on ControlSync: I've been informed by NEC that ControlSync now supports the daisy-chaining of up to 25 monitors. Pretty impressive! And a great help to IT managers everywhere.

    -Christian-
    Reply
  • patriotaki 09 April 2017 15:30
    Missing the pixel response/input lag graphs!!!Very important
    Reply