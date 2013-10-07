Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Cooler Master Nepton 280L

Drilled to support both 140 and 120 mm fans, Cooler Master’s Nepton includes the widest radiator in today’s comparison. It includes two of the company's 140 mm x 25 mm fans, a power splitter, and an installation kit.

The Nepton 280L fits all popular four-hole CPU cooler support systems, including AMD’s rectangular and Intel’s square patterns. AMD installations require the original bracket to be replaced with Cooler Master’s universal version, while custom standoffs fit LGA 2011’s original bracket.

The Nepton 280L’s copper base is finely sanded to provide great contact with all current CPU-integrated heat spreaders. Only a thin smear of thermal compound is needed to complete that coupling.

Separate top brackets fit either AMD or Intel sockets. The Intel version is drilled for LGA 775, 1150/1155/1156, and 1366/2011. These brackets are threaded for mounting screws and slide into slots on the side of the base/pump housing.