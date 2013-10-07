Trending

Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Four new closed-loop liquid coolers seek to improve thermal performance in a number of ways. We certainly understand the benefits of these configurations, but can they out-do the reigning air-cooling champion, Noctua's NH-D14? Check out our benchmarks.

Installing The Nepton 280L

Though other processor interfaces use Cooler Master’s universal support plate with longer screws and plastic spacers, LGA 2011 employs its own support plate in conjunction with Cooler Master's supplied standoffs.

The Nepton 280L’s oversized radiator presents several installation challenges with Nanoxia’s Deep Silence 1 chassis and Asus' P9X79 motherboard. Though the chassis supports two top-mounted 140 mm fans in the center, there isn’t enough space above the motherboard to add a radiator. Nanoxia tries to solve the fitment issue by offsetting a second set of mounting holes farther away from the motherboard. But those holes only match 120 mm fans. Centering the radiator might have been an option, except that Asus places its eight-pin CPU power header too close to the motherboard’s top edge (the cord’s connector blocks installation).

But Cooler Master also adds a second set of mounting holes, at 120 mm spacing, to its radiator. Hanging the oversized radiator by just one of those hole sets works, though the back of the radiator is still too close to the case’s rear panel to retain its stock exhaust fan.

The finished installation will test normally, but a different case or motherboard would have allowed the radiator to be secured on both ends.

54 Comments Comment from the forums
  • squirrelboy 07 October 2013 04:34
    length, width and thickness in inches, fan size in mm, weight in ounces. can we just have mm everywhere, and preferably kg as well?
  • razor512 07 October 2013 04:38
    Seems they reduced their old BS claim of handling 400 watts of heat on the Reserator 3 MAX, it is now 350 watts, but even that seems unrealistic.

    Tomshardware should place some of these coolers on a resistive load of 300-400 watts and see if these coolers can actually handle the heat, or will the fluid boil and build up enough pressure to pop.
  • xiinc37 07 October 2013 04:40
    Isn't the whole point of watercooling to move the cooler far away from the cpu, so that there is more room to utilize a significantly larger radiator? The thermalright and zalman options look smaller than the noctua...
  • rmpumper 07 October 2013 05:07
    Grabbed a Dark Rock Pro 2 for my new setup. No regrets - looks a billion times better than D14, is less noisy, performs +-1C the same.
  • ingtar33 07 October 2013 05:27
    got an old corsair h100 for $50, which was less then the old heatsink i had on my phII x4 965 used to go for (thermalright ultra 120), Gained a solid 8C improvement in temps, lost some of the noise advantages (the ultra had two noctua's on it)... setting it to medium gave me a 5C improvement in temps, and about the same noise levels. overall i'm pretty happy with it. it looks cleaner, that's for sure.
  • bigcyco1 07 October 2013 05:30
    Thanks for the review.I always have said if someone is going to watercool they should go custom.IMO those all in one water cooling kits just are not worth it. They are no better than high-end air cooling like a Noctua D14, Thermalright Silver Arrow,Phanteks PH-TC14PE elect.If you want to go water cooling do a custom loop if not just go with top of the line air cooling.Better bang per buck!
  • itzsnypah 07 October 2013 05:47
    I wish there was some way to measure the DeltaT of the Ethylene Glycol used in these CLC's because truthfully I wouldn't be surprised to see >25c when using a overclocked 3960X.
  • ChromeTusk 07 October 2013 06:23
    I wonder how much the rear exhaust fan would have affected the Reserstor3’s results.
    In any case, I will wait for price drops or rebates.
  • djorgji 07 October 2013 07:24
    Is it so difficult to sort the results from best to worst? Lowest to highest etc?

    Like this it is impossible to read.
  • nilfisktun 07 October 2013 07:45
    Well, those stock fans all blows, in my optic. You might call it cheating, but try slamming in two noctua pwm fans in a H100i for instance. I run this at home, and those fans typically runs at 600-800 rpm, therefore being totally silent. My stock temps rest around 38C, with 22C ambient, and hit around 60C at full prime load. i7 2600K @ 4.2 ghz. 1.28v
