Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The Nepton 280L

Though other processor interfaces use Cooler Master’s universal support plate with longer screws and plastic spacers, LGA 2011 employs its own support plate in conjunction with Cooler Master's supplied standoffs.

The Nepton 280L’s oversized radiator presents several installation challenges with Nanoxia’s Deep Silence 1 chassis and Asus' P9X79 motherboard. Though the chassis supports two top-mounted 140 mm fans in the center, there isn’t enough space above the motherboard to add a radiator. Nanoxia tries to solve the fitment issue by offsetting a second set of mounting holes farther away from the motherboard. But those holes only match 120 mm fans. Centering the radiator might have been an option, except that Asus places its eight-pin CPU power header too close to the motherboard’s top edge (the cord’s connector blocks installation).

But Cooler Master also adds a second set of mounting holes, at 120 mm spacing, to its radiator. Hanging the oversized radiator by just one of those hole sets works, though the back of the radiator is still too close to the case’s rear panel to retain its stock exhaust fan.

The finished installation will test normally, but a different case or motherboard would have allowed the radiator to be secured on both ends.