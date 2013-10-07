Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

SilverStone Tundra TD02

Seeking the cooling advantages of a larger radiator, but without the fitment problems many builders face from 140 mm units, SilverStone made the radiator of its Tundra TD02 thicker than average. Its dual 120 mm fans fit a wider variety of cases, though the 2.8”-thick assembly might not work in some.

The TD02 arrives configured for Intel’s square mounting hole pattern, but that bracket can be swapped-out for its AMD-compatible counterpart. A universal support plate that fits both AMD and Intel interfaces includes a spacer for LGA 775-based motherboards.

The pump assembly features an ultra-fine sanded base to mate superbly with the heat spreaders of most CPUs. Replaceable brackets above it are attached with screws to its sides.

Like the previously-detailed Nepton, SilverStone’s TD02 uses four-pin PWM fan connectors with a three-pin pump power connector. An included 4-pin Y-cable reduces motherboard dependency to two headers.