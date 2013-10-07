Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The Tundra TD02

Though most sockets require SilverStone’s universal support plate and long studs, the TD02 also includes standoffs for use with LGA 2011’s integrated cooler mount.

SilverStone recommends its TD02 be installed under the fans, with air blowing down. This method assures that the radiator gets cool outside air rather than warm case air, but is also likely to raise the internal temperature affecting other components as it fights convective exhaust.

Close proximity of the fan blades to our case’s integrated fan grill also makes this a noisier option, as the blades make a slight buzz as they pass each hole. This phenomenon is far less audible with the enclosure's stock exhaust fan because its frame acts as a spacer. And the stock exhaust fan still fits with the TD02 installed.

This is how the installation looks if you follow SilverStone’s recommendations. Offset radiator mounting on the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 allows the Tundra TD02 radiator to overlap the motherboard by more than an inch. Due to the above-mentioned noise issue when using the case’s top vents as intakes, we also retested the TD02 with its fans under the radiator facing upward.