Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Thermaltake Water3.0 Pro

Given the chance to show off one of its larger coolers, Thermaltake chose instead to show how much performance it can push from its more compact and versatile Water3.0 Pro. Various sellers have this model listed either with or without a space after the word Water.

The Water3.0 Pro’s compact length allows it to mount on the rear exhaust vent of most cases. Thermaltake boosts its performance by making the radiator approximately twice as thick and adding a second fan for a push-pull configuration.

A finely machined and semi-polished base includes factory-applied thermal interface material that resembles putty. Already soft, the material softens more when heated to press into an extremely thin layer.

Though the Intel-style interface support plate includes holes for LGA 775, the Water 3.0’s screw guides only support two positions: LGA 1150/1155/1156 and LGA 1366/2011. AMD installations use a different bracket.