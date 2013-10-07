Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The Water3.0 Pro

Two types of mounting screws accompany the Water3.0 Pro: LGA 2011 and everything else. Spring loaded within knurled plastic tubes, the steel shafts lock into screw holders on the mounting bracket.

The Water3.0 Pro replaces a case’s exhaust fan in typical installations. Since our case's original fan became a spare part, we mounted it as a top-panel exhaust.

Thermaltake's Water3.0 is thick enough to completely obscure our motherboard’s rear DIMM slots, but that shouldn’t be a problem with most non-X79 Express-based boards.