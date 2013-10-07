Four New Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers Versus Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The Resorator3 Max

Separate brackets secure the Reserator3 Max to AMD or Intel processors. Though AMD’s sockets share a single mounting pattern, the Intel plate is drilled for different LGA 775, 1150/1155/1156, and 1366/2011 spacing.

The Reserator3 Max is designed to fit over a case’s original 120 mm exhaust fan, but the enclosure we're using to test came with a 140 mm unit. Zalman specifies that its cooler will work almost as well without the extra exhaust fan, and supplies shorter screws to mount its radiator directly to the exhaust vent.

We repositioned the case’s 140 mm fan as top-panel exhaust.

Be aware that, because the Resorator3’s fan has no frame and protrudes well past radiator brackets, stray wires (such as our voltage regulator thermal sensor) can very easily slip into “the spin zone”.