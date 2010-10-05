Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Weight Profile
|Brand
|Acer
|Asus
|Dell
|Gateway
|HP
|Lenovo
|MSI
|Model
|AO521
|1001P
|10 (1012)
|LT2120u
|210 HD
|S10-3
|U160
|Weight w/ Battery (lbs)
|2.79
|2.82
|3.10
|2.67
|2.61
|2.58
|2.72
|Battery Weight (lbs)
|0.665
|0.69
|0.725
|0.675
|0.37
|0.655
|0.69
|Ac Adapter Weight (lbs)
|0.41
|0.54
|0.42
|0.41
|0.62
|0.54
|0.63
|Adapter Output
|40
|40
|30
|40
|40
|40
|30
The Lenovo S10-3 is the lightest of the bunch, but every notebook here is under 3 lbs. With these netbooks, we are talking about ounces of difference.
Pound for pound, you will see higher battery life with the Gateway LT2120u and MSI U160 netbooks simply because they use higher-density batteries (2.9 Ah cells).
People don’t usually consider adapter profiles. With netbooks, we are looking at small power bricks. This makes cord management somewhat ugly, as you can see. The two standouts here are Acer and Gateway. They operate under one parent company (Acer Global), but they still have separate notebook design teams. Power bricks don’t factor into design, so it isn’t surprising to see identical power bricks across the two brands. What I like is the simple cord management. The AC plug is actually a separate module that locks in at 90° or 180°, which means that it shouldn’t obstruct the use of other appliances.
Very handy little things - easy to become addicted to. Theres some new models coming out this month that can handle HD but still have great batt life, will be tempted to pick one up.
I recently tested the HP Pavilion dm1z with the dual-core K625. Only slightly heavier/bigger than the 10" HP 210 Mini, but far superior when it comes to performance:
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/09/first-impressions-hp-dm1z-notebook.html
Super good roundup/review. I'm in the market for a netbook this season and this review helped a lot.
My concern is that drivers for ION2 are a bit -fast- slow and loose now, the stock asus drivers were crap, the Nvidia update at launch was crap, but about two weeks ago there was a major update that requires manual installation. It gets roughly double, yes double, the fps of the old pos. Now I didn't write the thing, but it felt like it addressed the PCI-Ex1 link narrowness. (After all, what else could it be? It's just a 210m at it's core, but whatever's drawn on the Nvidia gpu also has to go back down the PCI-E link to be written to the Intel gpu vram (Optimus))
Anyhow, forget the broadcom thing, my friend (a different one, I promise they're real and actually have these things!) has the dell and it's pretty bad. Even I couldn't get that stupid thing to work reliably except for WMP. At least he got his with his new xps 16.
TL;DR I've actually used the gateway and dell netbooks reviewed here and they're both crappy. The gateway gets good battery life though and feels nicer. I love the asus 1215n with it's ION2 gpu and Optimus, and you should too.