Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Weight Profile

Brand Acer Asus Dell Gateway HP Lenovo MSI Model AO521 1001P 10 (1012) LT2120u 210 HD S10-3 U160 Weight w/ Battery (lbs) 2.79 2.82 3.10 2.67 2.61 2.58 2.72 Battery Weight (lbs) 0.665 0.69 0.725 0.675 0.37 0.655 0.69 Ac Adapter Weight (lbs) 0.41 0.54 0.42 0.41 0.62 0.54 0.63 Adapter Output 40 40 30 40 40 40 30

The Lenovo S10-3 is the lightest of the bunch, but every notebook here is under 3 lbs. With these netbooks, we are talking about ounces of difference.

Pound for pound, you will see higher battery life with the Gateway LT2120u and MSI U160 netbooks simply because they use higher-density batteries (2.9 Ah cells).

People don’t usually consider adapter profiles. With netbooks, we are looking at small power bricks. This makes cord management somewhat ugly, as you can see. The two standouts here are Acer and Gateway. They operate under one parent company (Acer Global), but they still have separate notebook design teams. Power bricks don’t factor into design, so it isn’t surprising to see identical power bricks across the two brands. What I like is the simple cord management. The AC plug is actually a separate module that locks in at 90° or 180°, which means that it shouldn’t obstruct the use of other appliances.