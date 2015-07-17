Network Interface Cards (NICs) 101

Hardware Differences
The most current type of media in household networks is Cat 6 Ethernet cable connected to devices using RJ45 connectors. Also known as 8P8C (eight position, eight contact), the connector ends of the Ethernet cable look like a phone jack connector, only larger and with eight wires instead of four. This is important to remember when making a selection because fiber optic network interface cards are available at a much more reasonable price. While the fiber NIC devices have come down in price, typically routers and other networking components that are fiber-based are still on the higher side of the price spectrum.
In terms of the RJ45-equipped devices, most only come with one available port. But there are those that can host up to four ports on one NIC. These are typically for business environments, but can be extremely helpful for busy and very powerful home media servers using a technology called network bonding. Essentially, this allows data to be transmitted over more than one cable to allow for a higher throughput and less latency for file access. If you're connected to multiple network devices, they can also provide fault tolerance in the event of device failure. Typically, unless the server is being accessed by more than three devices at a time on a regular basis, network bonding should not be required.
Two major interfaces are available to desktop PCs, depending upon the motherboard’s interface. Unfortunately, they have similar names, so the nomenclature can be confusing if you are not familiar with them. The older standard, PCI, carries a double-sided 62-pin zero insertion force (ZIF) socket. This standard is still being produced and developed on most motherboards, but not all. The newer standard is PCI Express, shortened to PCIe. You'll find PCIe slots in x1, x4, x8 and x16 configurations. Most add-in NICs drops into a single-lane slot with 18 pins. It is important not to confuse PCIe x16 and PCI slots; PCIe x16 is slightly longer and often has a card snap towards the end of the slot.
Personally, we have a gigabit fiber connection an a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter. The Intel NIC on my Asus motherboard will pretty much hit gigabit speeds too. I've hit 950 Mbps up/down with Speed Test and in real world I've hit 800 Mbps with Steam. By comparison out old consumer grade router was choking our speeds to 400 Mbps.
You said "50Mb" which is just over 6MB which seems pretty low to me since the USB2 controller can manage up to 60MBps so i assumed you meant 50MBps.
USB2 has a 480 Megabit/second maximum theoretical debit, not counting protocol overhead - this translates to 50 Megabytes/second maximum theoretical limit. In practice, it's closer to 40 Megabytes/s.
The use of Gigabit Ethernet at home is easily reached when you have a media server : streaming HD content over RJ45 100 allows one streaming at a time, and the rest of the network (web browsing etc.) slows down a lot. Switching to Gigabit allows for a couple streams and normal traffic takes place as usual. Since a TV recorder is essentially a media server, it counts too.
There are many different features and concepts, and differences among how different manufacturers handle them. Things could be measured and analysed with spectrum analyzers, and dedicated benchmark hardware, both on the performance and CPU utilization. But none of it is discussed in this article that is quite sub-par unfortunately.
A bigger issue is the quality of interrupt coalescing. A 100Mb network can recieve up to 144,800 packets per seconds and cheap network cards issue an interrupt for every packet. Normal CPU time slices are in the order of milliseconds, and your CPU may be handling something like 10,000 switches per second. When you cheap 100Mb NIC attempts to issue 144,800 per second, your CPU will crumble. 1Gb is 10x worse.
Most people doing file transfers will be sending large 1500 byte packets and the max packets per second is for 64byte packets. Most home users don't even notice the difference other than they're only getting 800Mb/s, which could very well just be their mechanical harddrive being the bottleneck, but if they see something like 20% cpu usage while copying, that's why.
High end NICs have large onboard buffers and will interrupt the CPU on the first packet, but subsequent packets they will delay. Don't worry bout the delaying being very long, they're still less than a millisecond. Coupled with that, modern NICs support what is called MSI-X, which is part of PCI-Express since 3.0. Don't worry, they back-ported this 3.0 feature to something like 2.1.
This sweet feature allows for "soft interrupts". Once the first interrupt happens and the driver starts processing the packets, the driver can disable the interrupt. This way new packets that come in do not interrupt the CPU or do not need to be delayed until the next interrupt. The NIC will instead flag a location in memory if any new packets come in. Once the driver is done processing the current batch of packets, the driver can check if there were any "soft" interrupts during this time. If there was, process those packets.
At some point the driver will catch up and process all of the packets. Once this happens, the driver will re-enable the interrupt and switch back to what it was doing before the original interrupt. This dramatically reduces CPU usage while still maintaining low latency and high throughput. The best of both worlds!
Don't pay for a premium Killer NIC, you can get a high end Intel i210 server NIC with all of these awesome features for $60 and will work very well with great drivers for all operating systems. If you need something cheaper, there are plenty of Intel NICs in the $15-$30 range that may not have all of these features, but will still be great for any home user.
Um. Network cards don't usually handle offload for anything above TCP (OSI layer 4)... and everything below that is either always done in hardware, or provides negligible overhead.
No one in their right mind is going to offload something like SSH to the NIC.