Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
The gamma issues we talked about on the previous page affect the color gamut results in both the saturation and luminance measurements. The primary and secondary colors are on-target at the 100-percent level but lower saturations are off the mark, especially in red and blue. The lowered color luminances make the picture look a little dull. Fortunately there is a solution.
sRGB mode is much the same as long as Gamma is turned off. Again you can see the luminance levels are too low by at least 10-percent. The resulting errors aren’t that high but there’s still room for improvement.
Now we’re seeing a far better result. This is the principle reason why we recommend turning Gamma on. Color now looks far more saturated and the gamut chart confirms our visual perceptions. And the overall errors are a good deal lower too.
Now we return to the comparison group.
All our trial-and-error adjustments have paid off with a 2.13dE result in the color gamut test. At this point, only the gamma tracking is a problem for us. This monitor has excellent color accuracy and performs above its price point.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
With its on-target primary colors, the NX-VUE24A hits almost a perfect 100 percent in the gamut volume test. While its gamma problems you’ll need a software LUT for color-critical work, but it’s more than adequate for gaming and general computing tasks as is.
No USB isn't a huge deal for 99% of the people and I don't think it should really be a strike against this monitor. Sure it's present on higher end models but who's to say that contributes to a monitor's worth in the first place? USB hubs are so cheap, I don't think anyone uses USB as a metric for picking a monitor.
While they did fudge the brightness number, this monitor can still go above safe brightness settings. Unless you need to burn out your eyes, most people won't even notice it.
Perplexed as to why "TN Panel" is listed as a con when in this very review it's stated that being a TN panel isn't indicative of poor quality or color. This monitor has good color, especially considering it's a gaming monitor.
As said "viewing angles" are one drawback. As for color, the TN may not be "poor" but it is not as good as IPS (IPS has drawbacks like more ghosting though).
Other:
It should be "LCD panel" not "LED panel" in the article. It is an LED monitor but that just refers to the choice of backlight. The "panel" is the IPS, TN or other technology that filters the backlight to produce individual pixels.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/response_time.htm
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/motion_blur.htm
Both technologies have not yet achieved the gold standard of response an motion clarity that was CRT, though :D
Bigger screen and resolution not to mention colours.
This monitor would be great if sold under $200. $350 for TN 1080p panel even with fast response time is a joke.
The Last widely manufactured overclockable Korean IPS, the QNIX 2710, has issues; one of which is being hit or miss when overclocking and getting the true frame rate you've overclocked to vs. skipping frames. It also has significant ghosting and overshoot. It's a good monitor, but definitely has compromises. "you get what you pay for" is true here.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/qnix_qx2710.htm
...it's a damn shame about overlord computers; I hope Scribby recovers. Even so, I don't think the company was going to be around much longer with the falling prices of 120hz+ adaptive sync monitors.
That reminds me... Manufacturer refurb'd Acer XG270HU's are on Ebay from the Acer store for $330 & free shipping right now. I totally bought one then posted on slickdeals :)