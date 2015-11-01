Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

The gamma issues we talked about on the previous page affect the color gamut results in both the saturation and luminance measurements. The primary and secondary colors are on-target at the 100-percent level but lower saturations are off the mark, especially in red and blue. The lowered color luminances make the picture look a little dull. Fortunately there is a solution.

sRGB mode is much the same as long as Gamma is turned off. Again you can see the luminance levels are too low by at least 10-percent. The resulting errors aren’t that high but there’s still room for improvement.

Now we’re seeing a far better result. This is the principle reason why we recommend turning Gamma on. Color now looks far more saturated and the gamut chart confirms our visual perceptions. And the overall errors are a good deal lower too.

Now we return to the comparison group.

All our trial-and-error adjustments have paid off with a 2.13dE result in the color gamut test. At this point, only the gamma tracking is a problem for us. This monitor has excellent color accuracy and performs above its price point.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

With its on-target primary colors, the NX-VUE24A hits almost a perfect 100 percent in the gamut volume test. While its gamma problems you’ll need a software LUT for color-critical work, but it’s more than adequate for gaming and general computing tasks as is.