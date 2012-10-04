Four 2.5" Hard Drives From 500 GB To 1 TB, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Streaming Reads/Writes And 4 KB Random Reads/Writes

Hitachi's Travelstar 7K750 handles streaming workloads best. However, it's trailed quite closely by Western Digital's Scorpio Blue WD5000LPVT and Toshiba's MQ01ABD100. Although the Hitachi Travelstar 5K1000 falls further behind, it's still no slouch when it comes to streaming.

Typically, disks with high spindle speeds and low access times shine in random read/write tests. However, the three 5400 RPM disks take the lead compared to our lone 7200 RPM sample in Iometer's random read/write test.

Western Digital's Scorpio Blue WD5000LPVT is the fastest, followed by mid-range performances from Hitachi's Travelstar 5K1000 and Toshiba's MQ01ABD100, with the Travelstar 7K750 finishing last, despite its 7200 RPM spindle.