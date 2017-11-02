Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Dialing in Warhammer’s highest detail settings imposes a substantial performance penalty. Its own tooltips claim that the High Anti-Aliasing option (which supplements FXAA by rendering to a higher-res off-screen buffer) can reduce frame rates by 50 to 100%.

These cards are all fast enough to power through Dawn of War III’s most demanding options at 2560x1440, though.

A tie between GeForce GTX 1070 Ti and Radeon RX Vega 56 puts both cards on even footing in our value calculations, given the comparable price tags we were seeing in the hours before 1070 Ti's launch. Of course, a last-minute move by AMD cut Vega 56 to as low as $400. We'll see if that discount sticks, though.

3840x2160 Results

GeForce GTX 1070 Ti is 15% faster than the GTX 1070 at 3840x2160 using Dawn of War III’s High detail setting. But that’s only enough of a boost to pull up even with Radeon RX Vega 56.



