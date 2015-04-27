Nvidia's SLI Technology In 2015: What You Need To Know

What You Need For An SLI Build
In order to build a SLI-capable system, you need the following:
- A motherboard with at least two free PCIe x16 slots, operating in at least in x8 mode (Nvidia does not support SLI on x4 links). Pretty much all LGA 2011, LGA 2011-v3 and LGA 1150 motherboards satisfy this requirement.
- Two (or more) identical Nvidia-based cards that support SLI, or a dual-GPU card like the GeForce GTX 690 or Titan Z. Generally, different cards won't do the trick.
- A suitable power supply. Increasing the number of GPUs in a system rapidly increases its power requirements. Take that into account when you choose your PSU.
- An SLI bridge. This is generally provided by your motherboard's manufacturer as a bundled accessory.
- The latest Nvidia drivers. If you're reading this article, we're pretty sure that you know that you can grab these from Nvidia's website.
In addition, you'll want a relatively enthusiast-oriented CPU, especially if you're shooting for high frame rates (such as to power 120+ Hz displays) more than better eye candy. For reference, the Core i7-4770K overclocked to 4.4 GHz that we used in these tests appeared to cap out at roughly 150 FPS at 1440p in most applications.
Once all of this is sorted out, you can go ahead and enable SLI in the Nvidia Control Panel.
Do you think we'd see 1080p monitors with 200hz+ in the future? Would it even make a difference to the human eye?
I also believe that alternating frames is utter crap. The fact that this has become the go to standard is a travesty. I dont care for fake fps, at the expense of consistent frames, or increased latency. If one card produces 60fps in a game. I would much rather have 2 cards produce 90fps and both of them work on the same frame at the same time, then for 2 cards to produce 120 fps alternating frames.
The only time 2 gpus should not be working on the same frame, is 3d or vr, where you need 2 angles of the same scene generated each frame. Then ya, have the cards work seperatly on their own perspective of the scene.
However, If i need to buy 2 980s to run a VR set or a 4K display Ill just wait till the prices are more mainstream.
I mean, in order to have a good SLI 980 rig you need a lot of spare cash, not to mention buying a 4K display (those that are actually any good cost a fortune), a CPU that wont bottleneck the GPUs, etc...
Too rich for my blood, Id rather stay on 1080p, untill those technologies are not only proven to be the next standard, but content is widely available.
For me, the right moment to upgrade my Q6600 will be after DX12 comes out, so I can see real performance tests on new platforms.
I had my eye on the two Acer monitors, the curved 34" 21:9 75Hz IPS, and the 27" 144HZ IPS, either one really for a future build but this piece of info tells me my i5 will be a problem.
Could it be that Intel CPUs are stagnated in performance compared to GPUs, due to lack of competition?
Is there a way around this bottleneck at 1440P? Overclocking or upgrading to Haswell-E or waiting for Sky-lake?
While true from a certain perspective, it should be clarified that you need 2 of the same number designation. As in two 980's or two 970's. I fear that new system builders will hold off from going SLI because they can't find the same *brand* of card or think they can't mix an OC 970 with a stock 970 (you can, but they will perform at the lower card's level).
PS. I run two 670's just fine (one stock EVGA and one OC Zotac)
What you say -was- true with 6xx class cards. With 9xx class cards, requirements for the cards to be identical have become much more stringent!