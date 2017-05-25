Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)

A 6% speed-up over Titan X isn’t much to write home about…but at least the Titan Xp is faster than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in Battlefield 1 at 2560x1440. Those are great frame rates for variable-refresh QHD displays.

We ran the results at 3840x2160 several times in order to discern the reason these cards all bunch up around 60 FPS. Though the results are difficult to explain (and it’s probably just coincidence, given that V-sync is forced off), they’re not much different from what we found in our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review, where both GP102-based boards hovered right around the same frame rate.



