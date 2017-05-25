Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB Review

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)
2560x1440 Results
A 6% speed-up over Titan X isn’t much to write home about…but at least the Titan Xp is faster than Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in Battlefield 1 at 2560x1440. Those are great frame rates for variable-refresh QHD displays.
3840x2160 Results
We ran the results at 3840x2160 several times in order to discern the reason these cards all bunch up around 60 FPS. Though the results are difficult to explain (and it’s probably just coincidence, given that V-sync is forced off), they’re not much different from what we found in our GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review, where both GP102-based boards hovered right around the same frame rate.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I was thinking something similar while I was reading this. The Titan Xp represents the very furthest that the Pascal architecture can go. This current crop of cards from the 1050 to the Titan Xp will carry us to Volta's launch.
(wait, isn't there a card even smaller than the 1050? /shrug)
Edit: Why isn't this quote working?
Edit2: Figured it out =)
I have to agree. Even though I don't like them as a company due to some of their business practices, I have to give them credit for being a stylish company that really pushes it and completes their line-ups - I like things to be *complete*... :-)
I believe you are talking about the 1030. This isn't really a gaming card however, it's more geared for e-sports streaming and HTPC type builds.
This seems to be monster that would really benefit from that...
Yeaaaa. Thanks, but no thanks!
You know if someone handed you a Titan Xp you would stick it right in your box without a second though.
Yes. That's the one.
I mentioned it to illustrate that nVidia has a very wide portfolio with something for everyone. Pascal has been a terrific generation for nVidia.