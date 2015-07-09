OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Sequential Read

Comparison Units

To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.

The Corsair Neutron XT 960GB uses the closely-related Phison S10 controller with Phison A19 MLC flash; it'll give us a good measuring point to compare MLC to TLC. We have an upcoming piece that compares Toshiba A19 TLC, A19 MLC and Micron L95b MLC with the S10 controller and current-gen firmware, but we can't help but to compare A19 TLC and MLC now while we have the opportunity.

With that said, all of the Phison S10-controlled drives we've tested with MLC have been top performers in sequential reads. The Trion 100 with A19 TLC isn't able to match the Corsair's Neutron XT 960GB, but it's still faster than the MX200. A better comparison would be to Crucial's BX100 1TB, which uses Micron's 16nm MLC that is cost-competitive with Toshiba A19 TLC.