GeChic On-Lap 2501M 15.6" Battery-Powered Monitor, Tested

By

Do you ever wish you could watch video on something larger than a smartphone when you're on the road? GeChic thinks it has an answer with the On-Lap 2501M portable monitor. We benchmark the display to see if its performance matches its convenience.

Measurement And Calibration Methodology

To measure and calibrate monitors, we use an i1Pro spectrophotometer and the latest version of SpectraCal CalMAN software (v5.0.3).

For patterns, we employ an AccuPel DVG-5000 video signal generator. This approach removes video cards and drivers from the signal chain, allowing the display to receive true reference patterns. Connections are made via HDMI.

The AccuPel DVG-5000 is capable of generating all types of video signals at any resolution and refresh rate up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz. It can also display motion patterns to evaluate a monitor's video processing capabilities, with 3D patterns available in every format. This allows us to measure color and grayscale performance, crosstalk, and ghosting in 3D content via the 3D glasses.

We realize that the On-Lap 2501M will not be calibrated by its typical user. This is, after all, a convenience product, not a performance-oriented one. Still, we feel it’s relevant to run any display through our battery of tests so that you know what image quality to expect. Except for gamma control, the On-Lap has the same calibration adjustments available on a desktop monitor. There are no picture modes, so you can’t toggle between different settings combos. The table below holds the settings that we used in our tests.

Contrast50
Brightness100
Red55
Green53
Blue52
Color TempUser
