GeChic On-Lap 2501M 15.6" Battery-Powered Monitor, Tested

Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1,000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so that our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

We’ve returned the data from our past TN-based monitor reviews to the charts so that comparisons can be made between IPS and TN technology.

The On-Lap is slower than other TN monitors in the response time test. It’s also takes a hair longer to draw a full-white screen than the 27-inch IPS panels we’ve recently tested. Let’s see how the overall input lag affects the numbers.

The On-Lap is still at the back of the pack for absolute input lag. This is not a screen for hair-trigger gamers with Jedi-like reflexes. It’s certainly fine for slower-paced mainstream games, though. With two HDMI inputs, you can hook up a laptop or even a console to it for a truly portable gaming experience.