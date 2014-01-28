Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Our Apple iTunes and LAME benchmarks are single-threaded, so the most efficient architecture operating at the highest clock rate wins. Naturally, at up to 4.7 GHz, Origin PC's Chronos wins.
On the other hand, our HandBrake and TotalCode Studio benchmarks are well-threaded, so we expect the six-core System Builder Marathon and Lenovo builds to jump into the lead.
A combination of the Sandy Bridge-E architecture and a conservative overclock cause the Lenovo system to be overtaken by Origin PC, though. The mediocre overclock our SBM machine achieved is barely any better.
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)