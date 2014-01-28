Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Our Apple iTunes and LAME benchmarks are single-threaded, so the most efficient architecture operating at the highest clock rate wins. Naturally, at up to 4.7 GHz, Origin PC's Chronos wins.

On the other hand, our HandBrake and TotalCode Studio benchmarks are well-threaded, so we expect the six-core System Builder Marathon and Lenovo builds to jump into the lead.

A combination of the Sandy Bridge-E architecture and a conservative overclock cause the Lenovo system to be overtaken by Origin PC, though. The mediocre overclock our SBM machine achieved is barely any better.