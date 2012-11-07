Trending

Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Is the tug-of-war between gaming performance and portability finally over? Origin PC believes that Lucidlogix's software can help bring these two ideas together, combining Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M and Intel's Core i7-3720QM in an 11.6” chassis.

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3, Battlefield 3, And Metro 2033

None of the notebooks we've had in our lab lately ran at a native 1366x768 resolution. So, we simply added settings to the Eon11-S' suite through an external display, giving us plenty of data for creating valid comparisons. 

The panel's maximum 1366x768 is represented by a dark grey bar underneath some of the other resolutions we have on-hand from past configurations.

Lucid’s HyperFormance graphics technology helps the Eon11-S in DiRT 3, pushing average frame rate from a marginal 33.2 FPS to a slightly smoother 37.3 FPS at the Ultra quality preset using the panel’s native resolution.

Battlefield 3's graphics demands result in much greater performance variability on mid-range mobile platforms, so we're starting with the Medium detail preset in an effort to be realistic. Although HyperFormance still appears to help, the difference between 55.1 and 52.5 average frames per second were not noticeable when we actually played the game.

Again, mindful of the Eon11-S’s native resolution, we found the High graphics quality preset to be the limit of what a GeForce GT 650M can handle in Metro 2033. HyperFormance helps, and we’re happy to report that the technology’s former artifact issues were gone.

  • joytech22 07 November 2012 11:42
    It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.
    I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.
  • UltimateDeep 07 November 2012 11:50
    This is based on the Clevo W110ER. What other Barebones can go as powerful as such in a small package.
  • Estix 07 November 2012 11:53
    joytech22It's quite the potent little power house isn't it.I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.It's based off a Clevo barebones, so it's the same as the Sager NP6110 which starts at $899

    http://www.sagernotebook.com/index.php?page=product_customed&model_name=NP6110

    I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
  • mayankleoboy1 07 November 2012 11:54
    I have a first gen corei3 notebook. It runs fine, but battery isnt too great.
    But i wont be upgrading to anything till haswell is released.
  • amuffin 07 November 2012 13:31
    Too bad they don't offer the GT650M 1GB GDDR5 which faster than the DDR3 version.....
  • Pyree 07 November 2012 14:06
    There is a bios mod for some crazy OC on the GPU. Although you are right amuffin, the GDDR3 on the GT 650m is a let down. You can get the W150ER at similar price (also has a bios mod for OC) with GT 650m GDDR5 although it is a 15 inch (but 1080p screen).
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 15:28
    shame about the resolution but a 11 inch mobile gaming machine is pretty appealing to me. i could get a few sneaky rounds on BF3 whilst on the toilet at work....
  • whyso 07 November 2012 18:00
    The thing Im the most pumped about is the windows 7 physical media.
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:45
    scan have a version in the UK.

    http://3xs.scan.co.uk/ShowSystem.asp?SystemID=1459
  • captainblacko 07 November 2012 18:47
    the scan version comes with the 2gb 650M
