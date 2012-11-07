Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3, Battlefield 3, And Metro 2033
None of the notebooks we've had in our lab lately ran at a native 1366x768 resolution. So, we simply added settings to the Eon11-S' suite through an external display, giving us plenty of data for creating valid comparisons.
The panel's maximum 1366x768 is represented by a dark grey bar underneath some of the other resolutions we have on-hand from past configurations.
Lucid’s HyperFormance graphics technology helps the Eon11-S in DiRT 3, pushing average frame rate from a marginal 33.2 FPS to a slightly smoother 37.3 FPS at the Ultra quality preset using the panel’s native resolution.
Battlefield 3's graphics demands result in much greater performance variability on mid-range mobile platforms, so we're starting with the Medium detail preset in an effort to be realistic. Although HyperFormance still appears to help, the difference between 55.1 and 52.5 average frames per second were not noticeable when we actually played the game.
Again, mindful of the Eon11-S’s native resolution, we found the High graphics quality preset to be the limit of what a GeForce GT 650M can handle in Metro 2033. HyperFormance helps, and we’re happy to report that the technology’s former artifact issues were gone.
I can bet you one thing though the pricing won't be as potent lol.
http://www.sagernotebook.com/index.php?page=product_customed&model_name=NP6110
I just wish they'd offer a screen better than 1366x768 (at least 1440x900 or such)
But i wont be upgrading to anything till haswell is released.
There is a bios mod for some crazy OC on the GPU. Although you are right amuffin, the GDDR3 on the GT 650m is a let down. You can get the W150ER at similar price (also has a bios mod for OC) with GT 650m GDDR5 although it is a 15 inch (but 1080p screen).
http://3xs.scan.co.uk/ShowSystem.asp?SystemID=1459