Origin PC Eon11-S: Great Gaming Performance From A Tiny Notebook?

Is the tug-of-war between gaming performance and portability finally over? Origin PC believes that Lucidlogix's software can help bring these two ideas together, combining Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M and Intel's Core i7-3720QM in an 11.6” chassis.

Origin PC Eon11-S: Faster Hardware In A Lighter Chassis

In years past, we simply accepted that mobile hardware fast enough to play games at desktop-class settings wasn't actually mobile. It usually required so much power that you either needed to be next to an outlet or simply watch in despair as your battery drained over the course of minutes (certainly not enough time to get in a round of Battlefield 3). Bah.

Even the one device we praised for redefining gaming mobility, Eurcom's Racer 2.0 (Eurocom Racer 2.0 Review: Intel's Ivy Bridge Meets Nvidia's Kepler) was a little too heavy for us to lug around everywhere.

After watching other vendors try to extract ample gaming performance from much lower-end hardware in order to fit into smaller form factors, we began to believe that a truly enthusiast-oriented gaming experience simply couldn't be achieved with less than five pounds of hardware. Apparently, Origin PC didn't get that message.

Pairing Intel’s quad-core Core i7 processors with Clevo’s tiny GeForce GT 650M-equipped platform, Origin PC hopes its Eon11-S satisfies the 3D performance and portability needs of our readers. Weighing in at a mere 3.6 pounds, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a notebook this light might actually pass the rigors of our gaming tests!

Origin PC Eon11-S Custom Component List
PlatformIntel FCPGA988, HM76 Express, MXM-3 Discrete Graphics
CPUCore i7-3720QM (Ivy Bridge, 22 nm), 2.6 GHz base, 3.6 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 6 MB Shared L3 cache, 45 W maximum TDP
RAM2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/4G (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 SO-DIMM, CL9
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GT 650M: 850 MHz, 2 GB DDR3-1800
Display11.6" HD 16:9 Glossy LED Backlight LCD, 1366x768
Webcam1.3 Megapixel
AudioIntegrated Via Vinyl VT1802P HD Audio
SecurityKensington Security Slot
Storage
Hard DriveSamsung 830-series MZ-7PC256D 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s
Optical DriveSamsung SE-208AB/TSBS USB 2.0 Slim External 8x DVD Writer
Media DriveDSD/MMC/MS flash media interface
Networking
Wireless LANRealtek RTL723AS 802.11n PCIe NIC/Combo Card
Wireless PANIntegrated Bluetooth Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card
Gigabit NetworkRealtek RTL8411 PCIe 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet
IEEE-1394None
TelephonyNone
Peripheral Interfaces
USB1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0
Expansion CardNot Available
HDDNo external connector
AudioHeadphone, Microphone
Video1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI
Power & Weight
AC Adapter120 W Power Brick, 100-240 V AC to 20 V DC
Battery11.1 V, 5600 mAh (62.16 Wh) Single
WeightNotebook 3.6 lbs, AC Adapter 1.9 lbs, Total 5.5 lbs
Software
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit Edition, OEM
Service
WarrantyLifetime Labor, One-year parts, 45-day free shipping
Price$1558

Origin PC sent us this system a while ago, and in the time between then and now, it dropped the Core i7-3720QM as an option for its Eon11-S in favor of the slightly faster Core i7-3740QM. That created a problem calculating the price of this build using today's rates. Although we're using the Core i7-3740QM's price in our table, we attempted to make a fair adjustment for the slower clock rate by using a $20-lower reference price in our value calculations.

