Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield is a brand for hefty multiplayer fights. Bad Company 2 still has a single-player campaign, though, in which you and your squad assault enemy trenches or bunkers. Knives and smaller guns are the means with which you start.

Battlefield Bad Company 2 is based on the Frostbite 1.5 3D engine, which we set to high quality. DirectX mode is set to automatic, Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion (HBAO) is enabled, which decreases performance by up to 20%. We typically only test up to 4x anti-aliasing, as Nvidia graphics cards do not support 8x MSAA.

Our test scene is pretty demanding and brings frame rates down to low levels. The GPU is almost always at 100% load. One CPU core keeps running at about two-thirds load, the other three at roughly one-third load.