Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 2 is a mixture between a 3D shooter and an action adventure, which results in a Hollywood-like gameplay feeling in which you control the main character. The sequences are dramatic and are nice extension to the shooting action. You develop special skills or you can increase your firepower through appropriate company.

This game is based on the Unreal Engine 3.5. We enable shadow and film grain at maximum quality, but we do not utilize anti-aliasing. Anisotropic filtering runs in 8x mode. The graphics card easily hits 100% load, the first CPU core as well. The three remaining cores are typically between 50 and 70% load.