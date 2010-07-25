Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Supreme Commander 2

Supreme Commander 2 supports high zoom levels, allowing you to be in the middle of the action, or using a tactical battlefield overview. Be sure to try the multi-player mode because it allows eight players with up to 500 buildings or battle units to fight each other. You can use the full spectrum of modern weaponry.

Performance testing with Supreme Commander 2 isn’t really easy, as the close 3D view will almost always run at 100 FPS. The tactical view is also rather smooth, and we’d need a huge number of units or a nuclear explosion to force the frame rate down.

We use a replay for benchmarking at a medium zoom level, at which the tactial display transitions into the 3D view. AA and AF do not reduce performance significantly, which is why we use 8x anti-aliasing and 16x anisotropic filtering. Graphics and one CPU core run at full load (indicating a lack of processor threading optimizations), while the other CPU cores hover around 10%.