Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Supreme Commander 2
Supreme Commander 2 supports high zoom levels, allowing you to be in the middle of the action, or using a tactical battlefield overview. Be sure to try the multi-player mode because it allows eight players with up to 500 buildings or battle units to fight each other. You can use the full spectrum of modern weaponry.
Performance testing with Supreme Commander 2 isn’t really easy, as the close 3D view will almost always run at 100 FPS. The tactical view is also rather smooth, and we’d need a huge number of units or a nuclear explosion to force the frame rate down.
We use a replay for benchmarking at a medium zoom level, at which the tactial display transitions into the 3D view. AA and AF do not reduce performance significantly, which is why we use 8x anti-aliasing and 16x anisotropic filtering. Graphics and one CPU core run at full load (indicating a lack of processor threading optimizations), while the other CPU cores hover around 10%.
There are references to how much the reference card is overclocked by, but there is no clear section about it, you started off with some of the summary charts, instead of putting them after the initial tests and you kept switching what cards you were comparing, with less warning than I would like..
Plus there's that 2GB 5850. Is that really a 2GB 5850, or is it actually 2GB 5830, because it kept getting beaten by the 1GB 5850..
I'm guessing they meant "In order to SET their products apart..."
Seriously, it's the first sentence in the article. Does no one proof read anything here? Isn't that like the first thing you learn when you want to become a writer? Sorry, rant over.
The reference 5870 has a vent on its side so, it doesn't completely remove the hot air from the case but recirculates a part of the hot air back into the case
The amount of ram doesn't really matter at these resolutions.
Try this, put together a really really really premium card component wise, and then don't put any cooling on it. Let me decide what I am going to do for cooling and companies can save on packaging, shipping etc due to no cooler.
If your really aiming at the OC crowd and not just playing a game of marketing, then you know the first thing someone does is to rip off your factory cooler to replace it or at the very least put quality thermal compound on it.