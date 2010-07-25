Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Overall Performance

This overview includes all the individual results from all benchmark runs, without a special weighting. All results are measured in frames per second; we intentionally did not include the synthetic benchmark 3DMark06.

The second overview chart lists the normalized results in percent, which makes sure that the results aren’t distorted or influenced by benchmark runs that yield higher FPS rates than others.

The 100% baseline refers to the lowest results of all test candidates. It can happen that the slowest card isn’t slowest in all benchmarks, and therefore doesn’t reach more than 100%.