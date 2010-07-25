Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Graphics Cards And Configurations Compared

The baseline for this article is AMD’s Radeon HD 5870, which we're running at its default clock speeds and a maximum overclock without leaning on voltage tweaks. We did the same with MSI’s R5870 Lightning, using the factory-overclocked speed default instead of the AMD reference spec. Then we add another test run at the card's fastest stable overclock, again without modifying voltages.

We also added similar cards from two other vendors for a quick cross check, as we wanted to make sure that the overclocking results and benefits achieved during the testing are actually representative of factory-overclocked solutions. We used a Core i5-750 CPU at 4 GHz to provide sufficient processor horsepower, minimizing the likelihood of a platform-imposed bottleneck.

Graphics Cards Manufacturer and GPU Codename Memory GPU Clock Shader Mem Clock SPs MSI R5870 Lightning TwinFrozr II OC (HD 5870) Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 925 MHz 5.0 4 x 1315 MHz 1600 MSI R5870 Lightning TwinFrozr II (HD 5870) Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 900 MHz 5.0 4 x 1200 MHz 1600 Asus Matrix 5870 P/2DIS/2GD5 (HD 5870) Cypress 2048 MB GDDR5 894 MHz 5.0 4 x 1200 MHz 1600 Gigabyte GV-R587SO-1GD (HD 5870) Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 950 MHz 5.0 4 x 1250 MHz 1600 Radeon HD 5870 OC Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 900 MHz 5.0 4 x 1300 MHz 1600 Radeon HD 5870 Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 850 MHz 5.0 4 x 1200 MHz 1600 Radeon HD 5850 Cypress 2048 MB GDDR5 725 MHz 5.0 4 x 1000 MHz 1440 Radeon HD 5850 Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 725 MHz 5.0 4 x 1000 MHz 1440 Radeon HD 5830 Cypress 1024 MB GDDR5 800 MHz 5.0 4 x 1000 MHz 1120

SPs = Stream Processors, Shader 5.0 = DirectX 11