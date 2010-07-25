Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Alien Vs. Predator
This 3D shooter offers an awesome and sometimes scary environment and mixed the Alien and Predator universes very much like the motion picture. There are three single player campaigns, in which you can choose your character from humans (Marines), Aliens, or Predators. The Asura engine is a state-of-the-art DirectX 11 solution that supports tessellation.
We did not activate anti-aliasing because of the high 1920x1200 resolution, but we enabled anisotropic filtering in 8x mode. Very high texture quality, high shadow settings, and ambient occlusion concluded our maximum quality settings. Our test sequence draws lots of visual effects and fog, which results in reproducible average frame rates.
All DirextX 11 graphics cards are compared using the normal mode, which is sustainable for older DirectX 10 or 9 graphics cards that do not support tessellation. However, we didn’t benchmark DX 9 and 11 seperately, because tessellation only has a 1-3 FPS performance impact. The graphics card reaches 100% load in this workload; the processor stays at around 30% load on one core, while the other cores are somewhere between 7 and 15% load.
There are references to how much the reference card is overclocked by, but there is no clear section about it, you started off with some of the summary charts, instead of putting them after the initial tests and you kept switching what cards you were comparing, with less warning than I would like..
Plus there's that 2GB 5850. Is that really a 2GB 5850, or is it actually 2GB 5830, because it kept getting beaten by the 1GB 5850..
I'm guessing they meant "In order to SET their products apart..."
Seriously, it's the first sentence in the article. Does no one proof read anything here? Isn't that like the first thing you learn when you want to become a writer? Sorry, rant over.
The reference 5870 has a vent on its side so, it doesn't completely remove the hot air from the case but recirculates a part of the hot air back into the case
The amount of ram doesn't really matter at these resolutions.
Try this, put together a really really really premium card component wise, and then don't put any cooling on it. Let me decide what I am going to do for cooling and companies can save on packaging, shipping etc due to no cooler.
If your really aiming at the OC crowd and not just playing a game of marketing, then you know the first thing someone does is to rip off your factory cooler to replace it or at the very least put quality thermal compound on it.