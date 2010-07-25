Comparison: Factory-Overclocked Versus Reference Graphics

Benchmarks: Alien Vs. Predator

This 3D shooter offers an awesome and sometimes scary environment and mixed the Alien and Predator universes very much like the motion picture. There are three single player campaigns, in which you can choose your character from humans (Marines), Aliens, or Predators. The Asura engine is a state-of-the-art DirectX 11 solution that supports tessellation.

We did not activate anti-aliasing because of the high 1920x1200 resolution, but we enabled anisotropic filtering in 8x mode. Very high texture quality, high shadow settings, and ambient occlusion concluded our maximum quality settings. Our test sequence draws lots of visual effects and fog, which results in reproducible average frame rates.

All DirextX 11 graphics cards are compared using the normal mode, which is sustainable for older DirectX 10 or 9 graphics cards that do not support tessellation. However, we didn’t benchmark DX 9 and 11 seperately, because tessellation only has a 1-3 FPS performance impact. The graphics card reaches 100% load in this workload; the processor stays at around 30% load on one core, while the other cores are somewhere between 7 and 15% load.