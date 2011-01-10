P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

P67A-UD4 BIOS
While the page title “BIOS” might not be descriptive for UEFI boards, Gigabyte’s P67A-UD4 doesn’t have that problem. This is the only product in the roundup to use real, old-fashioned BIOS complete with its benefits and limitations.
To begin, overclocking is easier. Gigabyte’s BIOS allowed us to disable all those nice power-saving features and instead “lock in” the multiplier we really wanted. This might not be in lock-step with Intel's recommendations, which competing manufacturers followed, but it's significantly more intuitive. Overclocking via Turbo Boost is still an option for those who prefer to save a little power at low loads.
A wide range of memory timings are also available, with “Auto” mode for individual timings making it easy to adjust only the familiar ones.
Voltage settings are expanded to include DRAM reference and termination values. The P67A-UD4 also supports Gigabyte’s “F11” and “F12” commands from the main menu to store custom configurations as profiles and restore previous settings that haven’t been manually saved.
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.