P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

P67A-UD4 BIOS

While the page title “BIOS” might not be descriptive for UEFI boards, Gigabyte’s P67A-UD4 doesn’t have that problem. This is the only product in the roundup to use real, old-fashioned BIOS complete with its benefits and limitations.

To begin, overclocking is easier. Gigabyte’s BIOS allowed us to disable all those nice power-saving features and instead “lock in” the multiplier we really wanted. This might not be in lock-step with Intel's recommendations, which competing manufacturers followed, but it's significantly more intuitive. Overclocking via Turbo Boost is still an option for those who prefer to save a little power at low loads.

A wide range of memory timings are also available, with “Auto” mode for individual timings making it easy to adjust only the familiar ones.

Voltage settings are expanded to include DRAM reference and termination values. The P67A-UD4 also supports Gigabyte’s “F11” and “F12” commands from the main menu to store custom configurations as profiles and restore previous settings that haven’t been manually saved.