P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

DP67BG UEFI

Though fairly limited in scope, Intel’s now-familiar UEFI still has the key settings that most users need to reach desired performance levels.

The first page of performance configurations include host clock (known as the BCLK), chipset, and CPU interface voltage settings.

“Processor Overrides” include core voltage, current limits, and multipliers. No workarounds for Turo Boost are found here, so overclocking must be done through Turbo Boost multipliers.

A fairly good selection of memory timings are available to the tuner, along with memory voltage selection. This motherboard even supports our memory’s XMP-2133 automatic overclocking configuration.

Unfortunately, we suffered “cold boot” issues with memory set higher than DDR3-1600 with two DIMMs and DDR3-1333 with four. High memory settings that only work if you never shut your PC off really don’t work, so these are the values we reported in overclocking comparison.