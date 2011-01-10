P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

P67A-GD65 UEFI

MSI is proud of its flashy UEFI interface, which incorporates many of the features this editor feared might be abused. That is to say, it’s more difficult to navigate and slower to respond than a traditional BIOS, and more likely to show erroneous readings following a failed overclock. Yet “taking it slow” does pay off, as every changed setting provided the expected results.

While MSI does allow those seeking an efficient overclock to retain Turbo Boost mode, its menus also welcome hardcore overclockers to lock in their settings the way we like. Key voltage levels and multipliers are all found within a single page of settings.

A separate submenu allows memory tuners to seek the lowest latencies, with all primary and most secondary timings adjustable. Individual settings also have “Auto” mode, urging less-enthusiastic tuners to leave them alone.

Custom configurations can be stored as one of six overclocking profiles.