P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K LGA 1155 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4 GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21, 1.60 V
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital WD1002FBYS 1 TB 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia 263.09
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
Kingston’s HyperX 2133 allows us to evaluate each motherboard’s memory overclocking potential, at least within the limits of our CPU. For normal benchmarks, we used less aggressive DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21 settings.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 helps to shift the performance bottleneck away from graphics, putting more benchmark focus on each motherboard’s ability to manage Intel Turbo Boost and memory timings.
With efficiency approaching 90% through a wide range of loads, OCZ’s Z1000M optimized our power consumption tests.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA
|F1 2010
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, Built-In Benchmark "Concrete Jungle" Test Set 1: Medium Details, No AA, 8x AF Test Set 2: Highest Details, 8x AA, 16x AF
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version, all options, HDAO Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, High SSAO, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, High SSAO, 4x MSAA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1 GB) to .mp4, High Profile
|TMPGEnc 4.0 XPress
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX Codec 6.9.1
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|Xvid 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 9.20: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32 KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1.0, Benchmark Only
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2011
|Version 2011.1.17.25, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
I'm just missing benchmarks like SATA/USB speeds etc. Please Tom's get those numbers for us!
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.