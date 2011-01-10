P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K LGA 1155 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4 GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21, 1.60 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Western Digital WD1002FBYS 1 TB 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000M 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia 263.09 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Kingston’s HyperX 2133 allows us to evaluate each motherboard’s memory overclocking potential, at least within the limits of our CPU. For normal benchmarks, we used less aggressive DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21 settings.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 helps to shift the performance bottleneck away from graphics, putting more benchmark focus on each motherboard’s ability to manage Intel Turbo Boost and memory timings.

With efficiency approaching 90% through a wide range of loads, OCZ’s Z1000M optimized our power consumption tests.